As of 8AM Sunday- We had a lot of heavy rain fall overnight, in addition to thunder and lightning. Fortunately the worst of the rain is done with for the day, but the cloud cover will stick around. On and off light showers are possible with thunderstorms developing in our southern counties due to a sea breeze. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s.

Below average highs continue all of next week and the weekend. Skies will be cloudy the majority of the week with scattered showers and storms each day. The trough is keeping rain chances high for now, and by the middle of the week the rain will be due to another cold front passage. Stay dry!