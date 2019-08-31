Dorian To Strengthen To Category 4 hurricane.

Latest from the National Hurricane Center… At 800 PM the well-defined eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 25.3 North, longitude 71.0 West. About 575 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. A slower west-northwestward to westward motion should begin tonight and continue into early next week. On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas tonight and tomorrow, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida east coast late Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Dorian is anticipated to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula into early next week. The current track has Dorian reaching landfall along the central coast of Florida Tuesday. Forecast models show Dorian turning north after landfall moving along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina by midweek. However, the forecast is still very uncertain and the final track of Dorian could change.