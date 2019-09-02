At 500 PM the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.8 North, longitude 78.4 West. Dorian has become nearly stationary this afternoon. About 75 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. A slow westward to west- northwestward motion is expected to resume overnight and continue into early Tuesday. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by late Tuesday, with a northeastward motion forecast to begin by Wednesday night. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to theFlorida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.
The forecast for the Augusta metro area and northward Wednesday is calling for partly sunny skies with a few scattered showers. Counties in our area closer to the coast… Bamberg, Allendale, Jenkins and Screven Counties could see 1″ to 3″ of rainfall and tropical force winds.However, a small course change could alter the forecast considerable. Stay tuned for future updates.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft has found thatmaximum sustained winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 milesfrom the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to150 miles.
Dorian To Move Up The Florida, Georgia and South Carolina Coast.
