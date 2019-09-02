Dorian To Move Up The Florida, Georgia and South Carolina Coast.

Happy Labor Day! Your holiday weather is looking pretty good with partly sunny skies and a high around 90. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon, so be on the lookout if you're spending time outside. As you head back to the office or classroom on Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower once again possible in the afternoon. The rest of the week is a little more up in the air due to Hurricane Dorian. As the Category 5 storm stalls in the Bahamas, we can't lock down its track yet. Once it takes a turn northward, we'll have a better idea of where its going and what kind of impacts we can expect in the CSRA. The current track keeps it offshore enough to keep effects in the CSRA to a minimum. That would mean a few showers and breezy conditions for Wednesday. If Dorian tracks further inland, we could see increased rain chances and higher winds for Wednesday. You'll want to stay tuned to WJBF over the next few days for updates. Once Dorian passes, we should have mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.