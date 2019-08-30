Dorian Threatens The Southeast U.S.

Latest from the National Hurricane Center…At 500 PM the well-defined eye of Hurricane Dorianwas located near latitude 25.0 North, longitude 70.7 West. About 595 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Dorian ismoving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. A slowerwest-northwestward to westward motion should begin tonight and continue into early next week. On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas tonight and tomorrow, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida east coast late Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with highergusts. Dorian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-SimpsonHurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Dorian is anticipated to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula into early next week.

The current track has Dorian reaching landfall along the central coast of Florida early Tuesday.

Forecast models show Dorian turning north after landfall moving across coasts of Georgia and South Carolina by midweek. However, the forecast is still very uncertain and final track of Dorian could change.