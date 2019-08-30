Dorian Threatens Southeastern U.S.

Latest from the National Hurricane Center…

At 500 PM the center of Hurricane Dorian was located

near latitude 22.5 North, longitude 67.7 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. A west-northwestward to westward motion is forecast to begin by Friday night and continue into the weekend. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas tonight

and on Friday, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday, and move near or over portions of the northwest Bahamas on Sunday. The current track has Dorian reaching landfall on the Florida central coast on Monday.

Some models show the remnants of Dorian moving north after landfall and heading into central Georgia/Midlands of South Carolina next week. This would mean substantial rainfall totals and isolated tornadoes. However, this forecast is still subject to great change at this time.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher

gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and

Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday, and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.