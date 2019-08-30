The latest from the National Hurricane Center….At 1100 PM the center of Hurricane Dorian waslocated near latitude 23.3 North, longitude 68.4 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. A west-northwestward to westward motion is forecast to begin by Friday night and continue into the weekend. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas tonightand on Friday, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday, and move near or over portions of the northwest Bahamas on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend.
The current track has Dorian reaching landfall along the east central coast of Florida Monday night.
Some models show the remnants of Dorian after landfall moving north into Georgia and South Carolina. This scenario could mean substantial rain to the NewsChannel 6 viewing area. However, the forecast is still subject to great change over the next few days.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from thecenter, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.
Dorian strengthens to a category 2 hurricane.
