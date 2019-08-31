Dorian Now A Powerful Category 4 Hurricane

The latest form the National Hurricane Center…At 1100 PM the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 25.5 North, longitude 71.4 West. About 545 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A slower west-northwestward to westward motion should begin tonight and continue into early next week. On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas tonight and tomorrow, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida east coast late Monday.

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible tonight and Saturday. Although fluctuations in intensity are possible early next week, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

The current track has Dorian reaching landfall along the central coast of Florida Tuesday. Forecast models show Dorian turning north after landfall moving along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina by midweek. However, the forecast is still very uncertain and the final track of Dorian could change.