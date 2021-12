As of 8am: Dense fog advisory in effect until 9am for the CSRA. Fog is reducing visibility to less than a 1/4 mile in some locations. Later today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance for a few showers. Highs will again be warmer than average, in the mid 70s. Tonight the sky will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, morning lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy, dry, and cooler with highs in the low 60s.