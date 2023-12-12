Tuesday evening update: High pressure is in control this week, and that means tranquil weather. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s in the next few days, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Our next weathermaker arrives this weekend as a low-pressure system develops in the Gulf of Mexico. The amount of rain the CSRA receives will depend on the track of the low and how strong it will be. The closer the low is, the more rain we will receive. We will be fine-tuning the details as we get closer to the weekend. Expect gusty winds in addition to the rain on Sunday. Severe weather is not expected. We dry out and cool down in the wake of this system going into next week.