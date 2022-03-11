Johnston, SC (WJBF)- A deep freeze is expected across the CSRA this weekend. With possible temperatures as low as 25 degrees, many wonder how this could affect the peach crops.

So, is there anything that can be done to save the blooms?

Peach blossoms at Dixie Bell Orchards in Johnston. (Kim Vickers, WJBF)

NewsChannel 6 spoke with the co-owner of Dixie Bell Orchards, Matt Forrest, and he told us that covering the trees with a layer of ice could save the blooms, but they don’t have the capabilities to do so. With more than 3,000 acres of peach trees that are watered by irrigation, he said it isn’t feasible to ice them.

Right now, some of the peach trees are in bloom and it’s important to understand that they only bloom once a year.

Each blossom has the potential to become a peach. The trees always have more blooms than are needed to make a crop and workers usually have to remove some of them to grow bigger peaches.

“Typically 28 to 29 degrees, you have a chance to make a good crop with that. If it gets below that, we could be in some trouble there. The trees, they bloom way more blooms than you need to make a crop, so if we get 10% to 20% of the blooms to live, then we can still make a crop,” said Forrest.

The ones in full bloom are likely to die during the freeze, but the buds still have a chance to survive and become peaches.

“We grow over 30 varieties of peaches here. They don’t all bloom at the same time. The ones that bloom earliest, that’s further along in the process, are more at risk of getting hurt. The ones that haven’t bloomed as much are safer,” Forrest explained. “And within the tree you might have a different stage of bloom. You might have 50 percent of the blooms open and 50 percent of the buds unopened. And the ones that haven’t opened are safer. They can withstand colder temperatures.”

Forrest said there isn’t much they can do to save the blossoms. All they can do is pray, wait out the temperatures and evaluate the damage once it warms up.

Dixie Bell Orchards peach trees. (Kim Vickers, WJBF)

Photojournalist: Reggie Mckie.