Danny exits, typical summer forecast returns. – What to expect

Tropical Depression Danny will move across the CSRA overnight and bring scattered showers and breezy conditions. No expecting any severe weather as the system quickly moves through the area. Look for sunny skies Tuesday, hot and humid with a few late day showers and thunderstorms.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers. Winds from the NNE 20 mph. Low: 73 Rain chance: 40%

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 93 Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 93 Rain chance: 30%