VIPIR 6 ALERT FRIDAY – SUNDAY
- Vipir 6 Alert Days for Friday through Christmas morning for cold temps and dangerous wind chills.
- A strong cold front will pass through the CSRA between 4A-6A Friday. Temperatures will start to fall during Friday with highs in middle 30s in the morning then will continue to fall.
- A Windy Advisory is in effect for the entire CSRA. Winds will gust up to 45mph. There could be a few areas that experience some power outages due to the wind.
- A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from Friday until 9am Saturday.
- Winds will subside some as we move through Saturday into Christmas, however, with cold temperatures, the Wind Chill will still be at a dangerous level for us.
- Be sure to stay with News Channel 6 on-air and on-live all holiday weekend long for the very latest with the forecast.