VIPIR 6 ALERT TONIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS
- Vipir 6 Alert Days tonight through Christmas morning for below freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
- Temperatures will range from 13 to 18 degrees tonight across the CSRA and will struggle to get to middle 30s for daytime highs.
- Winds will gust up to 30 mph which will give us a wind chill factor of -5 to 0 degrees.
- A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Noon Saturday.
- Saturday and Christmas Day we’ll see plenty of sunshine, with a bit warmer temperatures for Christmas Day as we’ll be near 40 degrees.
- Temperatures warm up next week, with highs in the upper 60s by New Year’s Day.