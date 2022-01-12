Warmer Temps For Now, But Very Cold Air Comes Soon, With Winter Precipitation…

As of 4:30PM Wednesday: Another warm day in the CSRA, and tomorrow should be no different. Temperatures were in the 60s today for highs, and we could see the 60s again tomorrow for highs. The lows on the other hand, will be below average and very chilly. Eventually a cold front will sweep through which will start the cool down process.

We have the potential for winter precipitation Saturday night into Sunday. As of now it looks to be sleet with freezing rain, at worst. It is still too soon to know exactly how this is going to play out, so keep up with us as we continue to analyze the newer models.