Warmer Temperatures For Tomorrow, But Changes For The Weekend…

As of 5:00PM Thursday: Another warm, and sunny day in the CSRA. Temperatures were butting up against 70 in many places across the CSRA. Temperatures tonight will be much closer to average, but it’ll still be very chilly, so don’t forget those jackets tomorrow morning.

We do have big changes this weekend, while temperatures should still be warm on Saturday, a cold front is coming through Sunday which will bring clouds, a few scattered showers, and a lot of colder air. We will be getting below average to start the next work week, but it wont last long, as we get even warmer for next weekend.