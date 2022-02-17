Vipir 6 Alert Day Tonight Updates

As of 4:30PM Thursday: We enjoyed some very warm conditions today, with temperatures in the low 80s. We also had a lot of clouds overhead. Both of these were due to the cold front trapping the heat and the moisture before it slides into the CSRA. We will likely see very strong winds, and heavy rain, with thunder and lightning expected. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for: Wilkes, Taliaferro, Warren, and Hancock counties. This will expire at 3am tomorrow morning. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for: Richmond, Columbia, McDuffie, Burke, Aiken, Barnwell, Bamberg, Edgefield, Lincoln, McCormick, and Saluda counties. This will expire at 7am tomorrow morning.

Once we get to 9am Tomorrow, the skies will start to clear with only a few showers left in the southern portion of the CSRA. When all is said and done, we expect to get around 0.25″-0.50″ of rain. Things are going to cool off after the front passes, getting closer to freezing for a few nights, before we shoot back up into the 80s.