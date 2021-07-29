Vipir 6 Alert Day Friday for Dangerous Heat. – What to expect, check here.

A Vipir 6 Alert Day has been posted for Friday as we’ll see dangerous heat early afternoon through evening. Highs 100- 102 degrees with the Heat Index of 105-110 degrees. These will be the hottest temperatures we’ve seen this year. There will be a weak trough that will slide into the CSRA by early evening, this could fire off a few showers and thunderstorms, nothing severe or widespread, but it would give a brief cool down. Saturday will see another day of high temperatures near 100 degrees with a few more clouds and late day storms. Big changes start by Sunday as we’ll see more late day storms and widespread showers and thunderstorms with cooler temperatures early next week.