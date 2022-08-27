As of 6:30PM Saturday- Today we returned to a more typical summertime weather pattern. This means more sunshine, but still dealing with a few showers and storms. We currently have a few in the area right now, but they wont last much longer into the evening, ending completely by around 8pm. Temperatures were around the low 90s, with the heat index in the upper 90s, lower 100s.

Tomorrow will be similar, just a couple degrees hotter and with more sun. Rain chances stay the same as today at 30%, but the storms will be focused just in the southern half of the CSRA. The upcoming week will stay consistent each day with low 90s as highs and scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. By the end of the week, we will be back into the upper 80s.