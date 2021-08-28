Tomorrow Will Be A Hot And Sunny Sunday- Saturday PM Forecast

As of 6:30PM Saturday- A nice, but a little stormy day today. The showers and storms did suppress our heat potential today, so we only got to the mid 90s, but we did get to cool off a lot earlier. For Sunday, expect even hotter weather, with a high of 97. It’ll be sunny and dry day.

Rain chances remain low on Monday, but increase for the rest of the work week. Tuesday-Thursday is when we will see some impacts from Hurricane Ida, with Wednesday looking like our rainiest day. There’s no reason to worry, Ida will not be making landfall anywhere near us. However, we will still get some rain, and possibly severe storms as it weakens over land. Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday evening or early Monday morning as a category 4 hurricane just to the west of New Orleans. More details on Ida and the rest of the tropics can be found in our Hurricane Tracker, under the weather tab.