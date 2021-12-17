Stormy Saturday Sends Solutions for Drought

As of 4:30pm Friday: A cloudy day but luckily not rainy. This will mean the fog will come later tonight, rather than in the evening like it did yesterday. Temperatures were a little warmer today, around the low 70s, and they will stay warm throughout the day, sticking in the upper 50s.

We will have very cloudy day tomorrow, with the potential for some showers here and there. We could get a little bit of sunshine in the afternoon, but then the storms enter in around 8pm. They are likely to reach us very late in the night, but they will also weaken as they pass through. Nothing will be severe.