As of 7 PM Sunday- We started out this morning mostly sunny, but a cold front brought us heavy rain and even some storms. Some areas got a lot of much needed rainfall, but the rest of the evening should be clear from storms and showers. Skies will clear into the night as the system moves off. We made it to the mid 80s today in Augusta, some areas where storms passed by, didn’t quite get as warm, but still overall it was a pleasant day.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, with spotty afternoon and evening storms. Showers are possible Tuesday as well. This is all because of a stalling front, keeping moisture in our area. Rain chances will be under 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, but another system will move in Friday. This will bring more scattered storms. All week, highs will be in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s. Sunshine will return by the weekend with temperatures dropping by a few degrees.