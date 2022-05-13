As of 5:00PM Friday: A cloudy, rainy, and stormy day in the CSRA. Temperatures were kept down into the lower 70s today, as multiple showers cooled off the area. With this added moisture the humidity stayed fairly high, so expect muggy conditions to continue for the next few days, both at night and during the day. Tonight temperatures will cool off into the lower 60s.

Things will be better for this weekend, while we do still have a chance of showers its much lower than before. Sadly we will still be dealing with clouds, but we are going to warm up much faster, now that the low will change from bringing cooler air from the north, to warmer air from the south. This will be a fast warm up which will leave us in the 90s to end the week, and start the work week!