AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- 55 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Now the CDC is recommending immunocompromised people get a third booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Doctors say they are concerned about people who do not fall into the immunocompromised category getting the shot anyway.

When you go to a clinic or pharmacy to get the booster, you do not have to show any proof that you are immunocompromised.