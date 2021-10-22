Morning Rain Leads To Afternoon Sun!

As of 7 AM Friday: A cloudy start to the day in the CSRA, with showers popping up here and there until 9am. We already had a few pass by, some of which were fairly strong. It’s a little humid out there to start today, with temperatures in the upper 60s. As the front continues to fly by, skies will slowly clear, and that humidity will dry out.

This weekend looks fantastic with clear skies, and mild temperatures, but big changes are expected to start the work week. A new cold front will likely make it’s way closer to us, bringing more clouds, humid conditions, and a lot of rain.