Lots of Sunshine, and Warming Temperatures

As of 6:30PM Sunday- After a few cloudy and rainy days, we finally have sunshine again! Today was very sunny and tomorrow will be too! Temperatures have cooled off though, with temperatures today around 60, and tonight will be at freezing around 32, for much of the CSRA.

Sun sticks around into next week, with no rain in the forecast until the following week. Clouds will slowly build as well, but we should still have plenty of sunshine compared to last week. Temperatures will gradually rise into the mid 70s as highs, which is well above average for this time of the year. We are currently above our average amount of rainfall for the month of December thanks to the cold front passage yesterday. However, after an extremely dry November, we are still suffering from a moderate drought in the CSRA.