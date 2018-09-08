Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 9/8 PM

It's a normal weather day in the CSRA but we're keeping our eyes on the tropics. The next few days will feature our typical hot and humid weather with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Going forward into the middle of the week, the forecast becomes far more uncertain thanks to Tropical Storm Florence. Florence is expected to become a major hurricane over the next few days and move toward the Carolina coast. Models are still uncertain to the final path, which could be as far south as Florida or as far north as Virginia. No matter where Florence ends up, it's important to be prepared. Make sure you have enough water, food, medications, etc. for everyone in your family for at least 3 days. You can visit Ready.gov for more tips on how to best prepare. Stay tuned to WJBF throughout the week for updates.