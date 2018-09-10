Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 9/10 AM
We're still sitting in the classic summer pattern with hot and humid conditions paired with scattered afternoon storms. Expect that to continue as we start our work week. Make sure you're drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated, no matter what the calendar says. We're tracking the tropics as we reach the peak of Hurricane season. There are three hurricanes in the Atlantic today. The main concern continues to be Florence, which is expected to grow from a category 1 to a category 4 today and work toward the southeast coast. Models show landfall likely along the Carolina coast, though the CSRA isn't out of the realm of possibility. No matter where Florence goes, make sure you have supplies ready to go now. That includes water, non-perishable foods, batteries, flashlights, medications, etc. Don't wait until the last minute. We'll continue to track Florence here at WJBF so stay tuned for updates.
