Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/8 PM
It may not be possible to get much nicer days in the CSRA during the month of July. With highs maxing out in the upper 80s with minimal humidity and a nice breeze, it was a great day to get outside. We can thank Tropical Storm Chris for the assist. The storm sits off the Carolina coast and is pulling in cooler, drier air from the north. The good news is the storm isn't actually moving toward us and won't pose a threat to our region. Unfortunately, Chris will have to move on but not before one more day of nice weather for Monday. By Tuesday, we'll see temperatures start to rise again and then we'll be back to the classic summer pattern by Wednesday. The rest of the week will see highs in the 90s, plenty of humidity and the chance for afternoon showers and storms.
