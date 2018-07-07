Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/7 PM

There are scattered showers and storms across the CSRA this evening and they'll continue through the overnight. Temperatures will be warm and we'll also feel some humidity. Expect a few storms to linger into the morning. Sunday will have beautiful weather with storms fading out through the morning and making way for partly sunny skies. Highs will max out in the upper 80s with lower humidity. Sunshine will continue into Monday with warmer temperatures. Humidity and storms return as we move further into the week along with chances for showers and storms in the afternoon.