Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/7/19 AM

We’re finishing out the holiday weekend with more classic summer weather that will stretch into the work week. Expect another hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values pushing the triple digits. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the shade. This afternoon, we’ll see some scattered showers and storms, so take things inside if storms threaten your area. We’ll continue to see scattered showers and storms throughout the week, especially during the afternoon hours, so you’ll want to keep an umbrella close by. Temperatures will drop slightly to around 90 for most of the week, though expect plenty of humidity.