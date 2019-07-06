Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/6/19 AM

It’s a muggy start to your Saturday. Expect warm temperatures in the low 90s by the afternoon with heat index values pushing triple digits with so much humidity in the region. By the afternoon, we could see scattered showers and storms throughout the area that will last through the evening. Make sure you keep your eye on the weather throughout the rest of the holiday weekend, especially if you have outdoor or travel plans. Tomorrow, we’ll see highs step into the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies and a small chance of a shower or storm. We lock into our typical summer pattern for the upcoming week. Expect highs in the low 90s, lows in the lower 70s, and a chance for afternoon showers and storms.