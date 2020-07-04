Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/4/20 PM

It’s a hot 4th of July so we hope you’re finding ways to stay cool. The heat continues into the 5th with highs back in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. Our temperatures will dip into the mid 80s for the first half of the week thanks to incoming rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, so make sure your plans keep you indoors. Rain chances will fall back to the scattered afternoon variety by the second half of the week with highs getting back into the low 90s.