Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/8/19 PM

It's been a sunny, hot day across the CSRA but storms could be on our doorstep. A late line of showers and thunderstorms will slide through the region later tonight, with a small chance of a few severe thunderstorms. Stay tuned to WJBF throughout the evening for details.

Sunshine returns tomorrow and we'll stay sunny through Wednesday. Expect highs to climb into the mid 90s, so make sure you're staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade. While we'll stay in the 90s through the weekend, the main change that will occur arrives Thursday as scattered afternoon showers and storms return to the forecast. That typical summer pattern will stay in place through next week.