Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/8/19 PM

After a very long stretch of no rainfall, we’re definitely trying to catch up. We’ve seen showers and storms all day across the CSRA and that trend will continue through the weekend and into next week. Expect more showers and storms all day tomorrow with scattered storms for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday could see a few lingering storms before rain moves out for the second half of the week. After some clouds on Thursday, we’ll be back to sunshine for next weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 80s throughout the week, much closer to average than the blazing heat we saw in May and the start of June. While some rain will be good for the plants and grass, a few areas could see some flooding, so make sure you drive safely. Remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.