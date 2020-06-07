Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/7/20 PM

It’s been a cloudy and muggy day across the CSRA but we’ve mostly avoided the rainfall. That will change as we move into the work week. Expect scattered showers and storms for a majority of the week, especially during the afternoons. Temperatures will remain warm but not too hot as highs sit around 90. Mornings will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. We might get a break from the rain next weekend.

We’re continuing to track Tropical Storm Cristobal. It’s making landfall in southern Louisiana and will move northward. There shouldn’t be any major impacts Georgia or South Carolina and the rain we’ll see this week won’t be directly associated with Cristobal.