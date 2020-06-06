Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/6/20 PM

It was a cloudy day across the CSRA with a few scattered showers and storms. We expect the clouds to stick around tomorrow with warm, humid conditions as temperature get near 90. We’re tracking Tropical Storm Cristobal in the gulf. It’s expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Mississippi and move northward as it weakens. We shouldn’t see any significant weather associated with it in Georgia or South Carolina, though we’ll likely see some showers or storms as it moves past. Expect on and off rain chances through most of the week, especially in the afternoons. High temperatures will dip slightly into the mid 80s before climbing back to the 90s by next weekend.