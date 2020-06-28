Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/28/20 PM

We’re feeling the heat across the CSRA with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values feeling like the triple digits. We might see a few scattered storms this evening before fading out through the overnight. Tomorrow we’ll see more of the same with extreme heat and a small chance for afternoon storms. As we move through the week, we’ll settle into a summer pattern. Expect highs to be in the mid 90s with humidity possibly making it feel warmer. We’ll have showers and storms during the afternoon hours, so try to get anything outdoors done earlier in the day. By next weekend, we’ll still have the rain chances as highs fall near 90.