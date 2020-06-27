Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/27/20 PM

If you can’t book yourself a ticket to the deserts of Africa, why not just wait for nature to bring the Sahara to you? The haze you’re seeing throughout the CSRA is dust from the actual Sahara Desert. When upper level winds line up just right, they can make it across the Atlantic Ocean. Unless you have a serious lung issue, you shouldn’t have any problems. We’re getting some desert heat along with the dust as highs sit in the mid 90s through Tuesday, with Heat Index Values likely reaching triple digits. Rain will return to the forecast by mid week with the dust likely moving out. Expect scattered showers and storms for most of the week and into next week as highs sit in the low 90s.