Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/21/20 PM

Happy Father’s Day! It’s been pretty hot for the holiday so we hope you’re finding ways to stay cool this evening. Expect the heat to stick around as we’re officially in the summer season. Monday and Tuesday will stay in the low to mid 90s with partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. The biggest chance for rain comes Wednesday with highs topping out in the upper 80s. After a small rain chance on Thursday, the sunshine will return for next weekend. Expect temperatures to rise as well with highs getting back to the mid 90s.