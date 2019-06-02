Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/2/19 PM



It was a nice summer day in the CSRA, despite still need a few weeks to officially move into the summer months. We had highs in the 90s, but a nice breeze and some clouds to help out. Tonight, a stray shower could pop up as a front moves through, but expect mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, we’re still holding onto the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. We’ll see a slight cool down on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and partly sunny skies. The second half of the week sees highs hover in the low 90s with lows around 70. We’ll have on and off showers and storms through next weekend, so make sure that umbrella is nearby. Even if it impacts our plans, I’m sure our dry grass with appreciate it.