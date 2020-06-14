Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/14/20 PM

It was a nice day for summer considering it was only in the 80s and we didn't deal with any humidity or storms. Tomorrow should continue that trend with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 80s. We'll be pretty cool for this time of year as we start the work week, but that will be thanks to clouds and rain. Expect highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday with clouds and storms. Temperatures will start climbing during the second half of the week and be back to the 90s by the weekend. Expect more showers and storms to be scattered through the region before clearing up next weekend.