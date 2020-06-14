Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/14/20 PM

After another nice, summer day in the CSRA, we look ahead to some major changes. First, clouds will start building in overnight and we’ll have scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon. The rain chances will stick around through the middle of the week, so keep your umbrella close by, especially during the afternoons. With all the clouds and rain, our temperatures will be unseasonably cool with highs hovering in the low 80s and upper 70s. During the second half of the week, we skyrocket back to summer. The sun will return and temperatures will soar into the mid 90s by next weekend. Father’s Day will likely be hot and sunny.