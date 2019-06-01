Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/1/19 PM



It’s been a grind for all of us to make it through the May heat wave. We’re moving into June and will finally get a bit of a change. While the first couple days are still hot, we’ll see a very weak cold front allow our highs to get away from the records and get back into the low 90s. While that’s still above average, it will still feel like a little relief. Not only will temps drop a bit, we’ll also see the return of some rainfall. Sunday evening sees a very small chance, but rain and storms become more likely during the second half of the upcoming week. Expect scattered showers and storms instead of constant heat and sunshine.