Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/1/19 PM

It’s been a grind for all of us to make it through the May heat wave.  We’re moving into June and will finally get a bit of a change.  While the first couple days are still hot, we’ll see a very weak cold front allow our highs to get away from the records and get back into the low 90s.  While that’s still above average, it will still feel like a little relief.  Not only will temps drop a bit, we’ll also see the return of some rainfall.  Sunday evening sees a very small chance, but rain and storms become more likely during the second half of the upcoming week.  Expect scattered showers and storms instead of constant heat and sunshine.

