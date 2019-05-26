Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/26/19 PM

Augusta remains an oven as we hit triple digits again today. More records will likely fall as we see this intense heat last into the week. Highs should get to at least 100 through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Memorial Day could be dangerous when combining a lot of people outdoors with this extreme heat. Make sure you drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, or just take any activities indoors with A/C. We'll get a slight "cool off" heading into the second half of the week as high temperatures fall into the mid 90s. That's still well above average for the end of May, so don't expect much relief anytime soon. As far as rain goes, models are still showing no showers or storms likely for the upcoming week, so we'll just be dealing with this heat.