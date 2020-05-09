Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/9/20 PM

It was a pretty spring day across the CSRA and we’re expecting more beautiful weather going into Mother’s Day. For Sunday, the high will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Expect more pleasant spring weather to start the work week with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. The sunshine sticks around for the entire week but temperatures will start rising until we feel like summer. We’ll climb through the 80s for the second half of the work week before getting to the low 90s for Saturday.