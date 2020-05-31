Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/31/20 PM

After a streak of hot and stormy summer days, we’re getting a little bit of a break. Dryer and slightly cooler conditions are moving in thanks to a cold front and some high pressure. For the next few days, we’ll have highs in the low to mid 80s with sunny skies. Lows will almost be cool in the morning in the low 60s. As we move into the second half of the week, temperatures will once again begin to climb. By next weekend, we’ll be back in the low 90s for highs with humidity to go along with it. Also, we’ll likely see some scattered showers and storms. June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season in the Atlantic. While we’ve already seen a couple tropical storms, we’ll continue to keep our eyes on the tropics for anymore storms to develop.