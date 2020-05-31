Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/31/20 PM

It's been a stormy week with plenty of rain across the CSRA. As the storms move out, we're about to transition to plenty of sunshine. You might see an isolated shower tonight but we should be pretty clear through the overnight with lows down to the upper 60s. Sunshine takes over tomorrow and lasts for quite a while. Expect sunny skies to make it to next weekend before the next chance for showers on Saturday. Temperatures will dip a bit going into the middle of the week, falling to the mid 80s for highs. We'll climb back into the sweltering summer heat for the second half of the week with mid 90s possible by next weekend. As we transition into Hurricane Season, we're also keeping our eyes on the tropics. A system could form out in the Atlantic this week, but is almost certain to avoid impacting the US.