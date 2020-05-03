Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/3/20 PM

It’s feeling like summer outside with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. Expect the heat to stick around a few days as high pressure wraps in warm air from the gulf. It could feel even warmer as humidity also becomes a factor with dew points reaching the mid 60s. Make sure you take extra precautions when dealing with the heat and don’t forget to drink plenty of water. We’ll also have some summer-like thunderstorms scattered through the area on Monday. Make sure you keep an eye on the skies before making your way out. We could see a few stray showers and storms on Tuesday as well, possibly stretching into Wednesday morning. The sunshine and spring temps will return for the second half of the week with highs in the mid 70s.