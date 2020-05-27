Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/27/20 PM

It was another dreary day with scattered showers through the region. Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall along the South Carolina coast but isn’t expected to have any major impacts here in the CSRA as it travels northward and weakens. We’ll have more clouds tomorrow as highs return to the upper 80s to go along with scattered showers and storms. That pattern lasts through Friday and Saturday before sunshine starts its return on Sunday. Expect more sunshine to start the work week as highs fall to the lower 80s and lows drop to the lower 60s.