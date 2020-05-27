Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/27/20 PM

It was a warm, humid Memorial Day across the CSRA with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Those will continue into the evening, so please continue to stay safe with any outdoor plans and take things indoors if storms threaten. We'll be a bit cooler over the next few days as highs fall to the low 80s but we'll still see plenty of chances for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. The second half of the week sees temperatures climb back into the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. We'll be in a summer-like pattern with a bit of sunshine during the first half of the day and scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Stay cool out there and do your best to avoid getting stuck in any storms.