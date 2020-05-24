Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/24/20 PM

It sure felt like summer across the CSRA with highs in the 90s and dewpoints climbing to levels that felt humid once again. We even had a few pop up summer-like storms across the region. We’ll lean toward the summer storms over the next few days as highs fall to the 80s and 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Memorial Day with storms scattered across the region throughout the second half of the day. If you’re headed outdoors, please make sure you have a way to be notified of impending storms. Don’t get yourself caught out on the lake as a storm rolls through. We’ll have more storms and showers through the middle of the week. While the rain chances don’t disappear, the second half of the week will see more of the summer-like pop up storms during the afternoons. Temperatures will climb back to the upper 80s.