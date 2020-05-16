Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/16/20 PM

The heat of summer has arrived in the CSRA so we hope you’re finding ways to stay cool. Expect highs near 90 for Sunday and Monday with humidity returning to the region as well. While Sunday will be mostly sunny, we’ll have scattered showers and storms in the area for Monday and Tuesday. A passing cold front will drop our temps near 80 for the middle of the week as skies clear out. Our temperatures will be on the rise again for next weekend as we get back near 90 with mostly sunny skies.

We’re also keeping our eye on the tropics for our first named storm of the season. While we expect Arthur to form off our coast by tomorrow, it’s not supposed bring any inclement weather to the CSRA while moving out into the Atlantic. We’ll keep our eyes on the storm and any future storm here at WJBF as we move into the 2020 hurricane season.