Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/10/20 PM

The nice spring weather made Mother’s Day feel extra special! We hope you took some time outside to enjoy it. Expect more nice weather as we start the work week with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday. The sun will stick around for most of the week as highs climb into the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. We hit the upper 80s for Friday and Saturday, so prepare yourself for some summer heat and maybe some humidity. By next Sunday, we could be touching 90 with a chance for some showers and storms.