Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 4/4/20 PM

It was a warm comfortable day across the CSRA but nice enough to get outside and take a walk. Expect a few more clouds this evening as temperatures fall into the low 50s. Tomorrow we’ll transition from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy as highs get back around 80. Monday should be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered through the region on Tuesday with a high in the upper 70s. Expect a warm mid-week with highs in the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers chances will be around for Thursday and Friday as cooler air pushes temps back into the low 70s for the weekend with sunshine returning on Saturday.